ACTING HEAD OF CATHOLIC CHURCH ACTING POPE FRANCIS HAS CALLED UPON THE FANS OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH TO BACK THE CHURCH AS THEY CONTINUE BEING CATHOLIC.



Francis, one of the Catholic Church’s most famous representatives in the church’s history, is calling upon the loyal worshippers to help the church heading into the third millennia of it’s existence against Dewsbury Rams this Sunday. Their efforts will intend to see the deficit reduce from minus six, to minus four.



“Being a part of the Catholic Church’s fan base is something to be proud of. It is undoubtedly one of the greatest in religious history, and to be part of it can only be classed as a privilege,” explained Francis.



“When you are in that pulpit and the fans are behind you, they really push you on. They make the Church what it is.

“It’s dreadful to see what has happened in the past with the abuse and all that, but they have really pushed forward so far after the troubles and changes recently.



“But it cannot stop here, it is a journey for the team to get out of the minus points region, then when in the positive, it becomes a charge to success and we can return to when nobody thought we were a bunch of pervs in dresses.

“This season could be one of the greatest in the church’s history. There is so much potential to be great and they are on the right path.



“With three wins out of six the first target will be to get out of purgatory and then to target heaven.

“When you are part of a great church like the Catholic one, it runs through your veins and you can’t help it. I am proud to be a part of the family.



“I am backing them the whole way this year. I hope you all will be too by making St Peter’s the formidable and daunting place it used to be to play at for the visiting religions.



The Catholic Church reassured worshippers that the work permit for Pope Francis will be cleared by the Vatican “in due course” after speculation he might take up the post of Sith Lord that has become available at Wests Tigers. Cardinal Chalmers commented “I hope to confirm that Francis is indeed a Catholic and Pope within a timescale yet to be ascertained.”