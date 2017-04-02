Lebron James wrote:

Could anyone tell me how many innocent people have been murdered in the Middle East the past fortnight by the uk? I've heard between 50 and 400? What about Yemen? Another couple of thousand? Before the EDF and daily mail supporters on here pipe up, i.e. Dally.Who do you think supplies the Saudis with their bombs and bullets? How does Therasa May keep a straight face in parliament when she denounces terroism and then goes and kills a load of innocent Iraqis?



Regards



King james