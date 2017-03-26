|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
............I'll stand up for our values and country
Ooooh goody and what are they?
Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:39 am
Leaguefan wrote:
Ooooh goody and what are they?
Democracy, Equality, Free Speech, but I guess you don't hold those values?
Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:44 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Democracy, Equality, Free Speech, but I guess you don't hold those values?
And what are you doing to stand up for those values, whilst us lefties do our best to erode them...?
Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:54 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
It mowed people down on Westminster Bridge.
If Parliament was his target, why would you do that ?
Btw, I am in no way condoning the "terrorist" that carried out the attack, just questioning that this was a direct attack on Parliament.
Breivik set off a bomb in Oslo to distract the coppers etc before heading to Utoya. Good distraction technique, same as Elms causing mayhem nearby to get people heading there - you'll have seen the video of the armed coppers running back to the Parliament gates from the car crash site round the corner...
Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:23 pm
Chris28 wrote:
Breivik set off a bomb in Oslo to distract the coppers etc before heading to Utoya. Good distraction technique, same as Elms causing mayhem nearby to get people heading there - you'll have seen the video of the armed coppers running back to the Parliament gates from the car crash site round the corner...
You may be right but, to mow people down on the road leading to your "target" is somewhat drawing attention to yourself, isn't it.
A distraction would have been to target somewhere completely different and then while there was a commotion in that place, go off and do what you intended in the first place ie, not draw attention to yourself, until you had done what you wanted.
As Mr Ardvark said, personally, i'm incapable of thinking it through so, my opinion is utterly invalid.
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Democracy, Equality, Free Speech, but I guess you don't hold those values?
When are they going to become part of "our values"?
We have an unelected head of state, a system where a minority can create a government.
Equality? in what, education, wages, because of colour, sex or releigion?
Free speech? Why do slander and libel laws exist added to that the wail and depress;-)
I fight in my own way to make sure they may come about, but they don't exist at the moment the way people believe they do because they are told it so.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:09 pm
We have an unelected head of state, a system where a minority can create a government.
Your seeming to suggest that we are like the yanks in that we vote for an individual. The Cons have the majority and form the Government. We didn't vote Cameron in nor May.
A system where the SNP get stacks less votes than UKIP but have many seats and are now trying to split the union.
When you say minority what is it you actually mean?
Sat Apr 01, 2017 3:12 pm
Leaguefan wrote:
When are they going to become part of "our values"?
We have an unelected head of state, a system where a minority can create a government.
Equality? in what, education, wages, because of colour, sex or releigion?
Free speech? Why do slander and libel laws exist added to that the wail and depress;-)
I fight in my own way to make sure they may come about, but they don't exist at the moment the way people believe they do because they are told it so.
I've got some spare tinfoil if you need a new hat...I believe what I KNOW
Could anyone tell me how many innocent people have been murdered in the Middle East the past fortnight by the uk? I've heard between 50 and 400? What about Yemen? Another couple of thousand? Before the EDF and daily mail supporters on here pipe up, i.e. Dally.Who do you think supplies the Saudis with their bombs and bullets? How does Therasa May keep a straight face in parliament when she denounces terroism and then goes and kills a load of innocent Iraqis?
Regards
King james
