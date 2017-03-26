Chris28 wrote: Breivik set off a bomb in Oslo to distract the coppers etc before heading to Utoya. Good distraction technique, same as Elms causing mayhem nearby to get people heading there - you'll have seen the video of the armed coppers running back to the Parliament gates from the car crash site round the corner...

You may be right but, to mow people down on the road leading to your "target" is somewhat drawing attention to yourself, isn't it.A distraction would have been to target somewhere completely different and then while there was a commotion in that place, go off and do what you intended in the first place ie, not draw attention to yourself, until you had done what you wanted.As Mr Ardvark said, personally, i'm incapable of thinking it through so, my opinion is utterly invalid.