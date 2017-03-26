wrencat1873 wrote: It mowed people down on Westminster Bridge.

If Parliament was his target, why would you do that ?



Btw, I am in no way condoning the "terrorist" that carried out the attack, just questioning that this was a direct attack on Parliament.

Breivik set off a bomb in Oslo to distract the coppers etc before heading to Utoya. Good distraction technique, same as Elms causing mayhem nearby to get people heading there - you'll have seen the video of the armed coppers running back to the Parliament gates from the car crash site round the corner...