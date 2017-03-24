WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London attack

Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:18 am
wire-quin
I would think he probably picked it because it's a notable, busy, internationally-known landmark and somewhere where he could carry out the attack with relative ease. Appreciate that Parliament being there probably factored into his decision but it is a little disingenuous to say he was 'attacking Parliament' when he was attacking complete strangers outside.


I'm struggling to understand why Adrian Elms :) would waste the fuel and time when he could have mowed down friday night revellers on Broad street Birmingham.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:48 am
wire-quin wrote:
I'm struggling to understand why Adrian Elms :) would waste the fuel and time when he could have mowed down friday night revellers on Broad street Birmingham.

Am sure the smiley was a typo/autocorrect. Broad Street, Canal Street Manchester are targets, but Westminster is a target that was used to make us all afraid

Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:52 am
wrencat1873
wire-quin wrote:
I'm struggling to understand why Adrian Elms :) would waste the fuel and time when he could have mowed down friday night revellers on Broad street Birmingham.


Any act of terror in London will gain maximum publicity, compared to other cities in the UK, which may explain his drive from Birmingham.

Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:38 am
Bullseye
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Am sure the smiley was a typo/autocorrect. Broad Street, Canal Street Manchester are targets, but Westminster is a target that was used to make us all afraid


Well I'm not afraid.

Balls to ISIS and their ilk.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:48 am
Ferocious Aardvark
headhunter wrote:
... it is a little disingenuous to say he was 'attacking Parliament' when he was attacking complete strangers outside.


It might be, if your personal definition of "disingenuous" is not the one we get in dictionaries, but something else you just made up.

You don't have to agonise over detailed analysis of everything he did, though. Just the bit where he entered the grounds of Parliament and knifed to death a policeman trying to stop him getting into the building. That bit. And had to be shot to halt his determined attempt. It is reasonably fair to say he was making a direct attack on Parliament when he was, er, making a direct attack on Parliament.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:00 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Well I'm not afraid.

Balls to ISIS and their ilk.

I agree 100%, the f's can come try and get me if they want, I'll stand up for our values and country

Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:01 pm
headhunter
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It might be, if your personal definition of "disingenuous" is not the one we get in dictionaries, but something else you just made up.

You don't have to agonise over detailed analysis of everything he did, though. Just the bit where he entered the grounds of Parliament and knifed to death a policeman trying to stop him getting into the building. That bit. And had to be shot to halt his determined attempt. It is reasonably fair to say he was making a direct attack on Parliament when he was, er, making a direct attack on Parliament.
I have not heard any reports that he was trying to gain entry to the building, just that he stabbed a police officer on the grounds. In fact from the diagram that I've seen it looks like he was some distance from the Palace of Westminster when he was shot. Maybe he did want to eventually gain entry, I'm sure he did, but the fact that it didn't happen means that it's, erm, something that you just made up.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:28 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I agree 100%, the f's can come try and get me if they want, I'll stand up for our values and country


The best they can come up with is a Lone Ranger that mowed people down in a car before being taken out pretty quickly by the cops.

It's not 9/11. The next day Londoners went back to work as normal.

Farage and that Hopkins thing and the rest immediately talk the country down and make out we are losing the war. It's all down to immigration and if we don't get these foreign types booted out we'll all die.

Sorry but if weds is the best that the extremists can come up with and is all the far right have to attach themselves to...

In answer to your original question yes I think the liberals probably are quite happy.

Well done to our intelligence services that (despite that moron Trump's comments) are a credit to this country. It's almost impossible to stop every loner that wants to attach themselves to a cause (whatever that be).
Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:31 pm
GUBRATS
Called in the chippy last night and they had a copy of the Daily Mail , with the headline , Mail investigators discover ' how to use vehicle as a terrorist weapon manual ' on the Internet

So I wonder what this ' manual ' actually tells the potential murderer ?

Part 1 , start engine

Part 2 , aim car at innocent people

Part 3 , press acellerator

Obviously the work of a genius
c}