I would think he probably picked it because it's a notable, busy, internationally-known landmark and somewhere where he could carry out the attack with relative ease. Appreciate that Parliament being there probably factored into his decision but it is a little disingenuous to say he was 'attacking Parliament' when he was attacking complete strangers outside.
I'm struggling to understand why Adrian Elms
would waste the fuel and time when he could have mowed down friday night revellers on Broad street Birmingham.
wire-quin wrote:
I'm struggling to understand why Adrian Elms
would waste the fuel and time when he could have mowed down friday night revellers on Broad street Birmingham.
Am sure the smiley was a typo/autocorrect. Broad Street, Canal Street Manchester are targets, but Westminster is a target that was used to make us all afraid
wire-quin wrote:
I'm struggling to understand why Adrian Elms
would waste the fuel and time when he could have mowed down friday night revellers on Broad street Birmingham.
Any act of terror in London will gain maximum publicity, compared to other cities in the UK, which may explain his drive from Birmingham.
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Am sure the smiley was a typo/autocorrect. Broad Street, Canal Street Manchester are targets, but Westminster is a target that was used to make us all afraid
Well I'm not afraid.
Balls to ISIS and their ilk.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
headhunter wrote:
... it is a little disingenuous to say he was 'attacking Parliament' when he was attacking complete strangers outside.
It might be, if your personal definition of "disingenuous" is not the one we get in dictionaries, but something else you just made up.
You don't have to agonise over detailed analysis of everything he did, though. Just the bit where he entered the grounds of Parliament and knifed to death a policeman trying to stop him getting into the building. That bit. And had to be shot to halt his determined attempt. It is reasonably fair to say he was making a direct attack on Parliament when he was, er, making a direct attack on Parliament.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Bullseye wrote:
Well I'm not afraid.
Balls to ISIS and their ilk.
I agree 100%, the f's can come try and get me if they want, I'll stand up for our values and country
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
It might be, if your personal definition of "disingenuous" is not the one we get in dictionaries, but something else you just made up.
You don't have to agonise over detailed analysis of everything he did, though. Just the bit where he entered the grounds of Parliament and knifed to death a policeman trying to stop him getting into the building. That bit. And had to be shot to halt his determined attempt. It is reasonably fair to say he was making a direct attack on Parliament when he was, er, making a direct attack on Parliament.
I have not heard any reports that he was trying to gain entry to the building, just that he stabbed a police officer on the grounds. In fact from the diagram that I've seen it looks like he was some distance from the Palace of Westminster when he was shot. Maybe he did want to eventually gain entry, I'm sure he did, but the fact that it didn't happen means that it's, erm, something that you just made up.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I agree 100%, the f's can come try and get me if they want, I'll stand up for our values and country
The best they can come up with is a Lone Ranger that mowed people down in a car before being taken out pretty quickly by the cops.
It's not 9/11. The next day Londoners went back to work as normal.
Farage and that Hopkins thing and the rest immediately talk the country down and make out we are losing the war. It's all down to immigration and if we don't get these foreign types booted out we'll all die.
Sorry but if weds is the best that the extremists can come up with and is all the far right have to attach themselves to...
In answer to your original question yes I think the liberals probably are quite happy.
Well done to our intelligence services that (despite that moron Trump's comments) are a credit to this country. It's almost impossible to stop every loner that wants to attach themselves to a cause (whatever that be).
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:31 pm
Called in the chippy last night and they had a copy of the Daily Mail , with the headline , Mail investigators discover ' how to use vehicle as a terrorist weapon manual ' on the Internet
So I wonder what this ' manual ' actually tells the potential murderer ?
Part 1 , start engine
Part 2 , aim car at innocent people
Part 3 , press acellerator
Obviously the work of a genius
