PCollinson1990 wrote: I agree 100%, the f's can come try and get me if they want, I'll stand up for our values and country

The best they can come up with is a Lone Ranger that mowed people down in a car before being taken out pretty quickly by the cops.It's not 9/11. The next day Londoners went back to work as normal.Farage and that Hopkins thing and the rest immediately talk the country down and make out we are losing the war. It's all down to immigration and if we don't get these foreign types booted out we'll all die.Sorry but if weds is the best that the extremists can come up with and is all the far right have to attach themselves to...In answer to your original question yes I think the liberals probably are quite happy.Well done to our intelligence services that (despite that moron Trump's comments) are a credit to this country. It's almost impossible to stop every loner that wants to attach themselves to a cause (whatever that be).