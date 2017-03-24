I would think he probably picked it because it's a notable, busy, internationally-known landmark and somewhere where he could carry out the attack with relative ease. Appreciate that Parliament being there probably factored into his decision but it is a little disingenuous to say he was 'attacking Parliament' when he was attacking complete strangers outside.
I'm struggling to understand why Adrian Elms would waste the fuel and time when he could have mowed down friday night revellers on Broad street Birmingham.