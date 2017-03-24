WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London attack

I would think he probably picked it because it's a notable, busy, internationally-known landmark and somewhere where he could carry out the attack with relative ease. Appreciate that Parliament being there probably factored into his decision but it is a little disingenuous to say he was 'attacking Parliament' when he was attacking complete strangers outside.


I'm struggling to understand why Adrian Elms :) would waste the fuel and time when he could have mowed down friday night revellers on Broad street Birmingham.
I'm struggling to understand why Adrian Elms :) would waste the fuel and time when he could have mowed down friday night revellers on Broad street Birmingham.

Am sure the smiley was a typo/autocorrect. Broad Street, Canal Street Manchester are targets, but Westminster is a target that was used to make us all afraid

I'm struggling to understand why Adrian Elms :) would waste the fuel and time when he could have mowed down friday night revellers on Broad street Birmingham.


Any act of terror in London will gain maximum publicity, compared to other cities in the UK, which may explain his drive from Birmingham.

Am sure the smiley was a typo/autocorrect. Broad Street, Canal Street Manchester are targets, but Westminster is a target that was used to make us all afraid


Well I'm not afraid.

Balls to ISIS and their ilk.
