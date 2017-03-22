King Street Cat wrote: Suspect publicly named and now his solicitor is saying it can't have been him as he's still in jail!

Never seen Channel 4 squirm so much. Apparently his brother rang them to tell them he was still banged up. At least it diverted them from that expenses 'scandal' no-one actually gives a flying fck about.Today was always going to happen despite the outstanding work of our intelligence services. To paraphrase the IRA, "we have to get it right every time; they only have to get through once". Awful for all concerned.Terrible scenes on Westminster Bridge, reminiscent of Nice last year. We'll see more of this as ISIS and other Islamist groups know a 'lone wolf' attack using a vehicle and a knife is almost impossible to identify or stop before it's begun. Full credit to the Police and NHS for their rapid response, and of course to the officer(s?) who brought him down.