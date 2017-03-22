WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints away Parking

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:52 pm
Weav Wire Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 8:47 pm
Posts: 241
Where's the best places for car parking nearby for this Friday evening's game?

Re: Saints away Parking

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:32 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2973
Location: newton-le-willows
Park on Jackson St ,walk across the old railway footbridge & just follow your nose...10 to 15 minutes at the most.

Don't get caught on Peasley Cross Road paying the scallies to park on a trading estate with public access anyway.

Re: Saints away Parking

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:33 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2853
Location: warrington
you can park on Tesco car park, i have done every time i have driven to the game.

Re: Saints away Parking

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:18 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2785
Location: Stuck in 1982
Weav', I always park in Chalon Way multi storey it's a pound a ten minute walk and as long as you don't mind or are prepared for a bit of a wait to get out (nip for a pint) say 15mins then it's a good spot

It's well signposted from the M62 as you hit the roundabouts close to the ground

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Bigtom, easyWire, Google [Bot], Itchy Arsenal, jackflash, karetaker, LostInNewcastle, MikeyWire, Mr Snoodle, Red Rocket, rubber duckie, runningman29, Stitch, the flying biscuit, Uncle Rico, unknownlegend, Weav Wire, Wire Weaver and 293 guests

