Really good performance from the lads yesterday although its pretty clear to see if we miss the top 4 it will be because of our attack. We look like headless chickens at times in the opposition quarter so that is the obvious are that needs most improvement. I do wonder if any of the other top teams in this league would have closed that game out yesterday though. That said it has to give us confidence but now we need to back that up with a performance against Swinton because its a waste of time losing to Hull Kr but turning in a good performance only to not turn up next week and drop points. We should win our next 4 games before we face Batley which would put us in or around the top 4 as they all play each other one way or another in the next 4 games so they will drop points.



As for the Hull KR and Leigh debate, Leigh only lost one game last season probably due to losing their coach about a week before the season. The reality is though that they had a team primed for SL before the season started giving them chance to tinker through the season and listening to players as the season grew on they just got better and better where no one was going to stop them in this league. Hull KR look nowhere near good enough to go straight back up, their pack looks very weak and you can not have a weak pack and expect to compete with SL clubs, its not just tinkering needed there but some wholesale changes, whether you can bring that sort of quality needed in during the season is debatable. Id expect them to lose a couple of games before the end of the season but at the moment its anyones guess as to who to because all the top end of the championship look a bit out of sorts maybe apart from Toulouse who on our showing yesterday will bust Hull Kr up the middle for fun as their pack is immense.