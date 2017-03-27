IMO the league is worse this season and if apathy sinks in you have 3 games versus super league opposition later on to hone in on a possible definitive game.Excellent weather,super league ground/facilities and half time entertainment but £28 in/park isn't likely to attract visiting fans to watch their team get hammered more than likely.
barham red wrote:
Thats the fear for me, saying that there's a way to go between now and the 8's, I'm expecting at least 4 new faces in before we get into the business end. I must admit it is a worry that we can seemingly play error strewn rugby and still get away with it, we need to be punished to not let it become a habit.
The surprise is that Leigh last year never blew it away during the season and had lost a couple by now. Was the league that much better?
I agree our prices are high, at least you should be thankful it was a day in the sun, it can be pretty bleak in there in the wind and rain.
