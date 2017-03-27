WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - hukll kr away

barham red wrote:
Thats the fear for me, saying that there's a way to go between now and the 8's, I'm expecting at least 4 new faces in before we get into the business end. I must admit it is a worry that we can seemingly play error strewn rugby and still get away with it, we need to be punished to not let it become a habit.

The surprise is that Leigh last year never blew it away during the season and had lost a couple by now. Was the league that much better?

I agree our prices are high, at least you should be thankful it was a day in the sun, it can be pretty bleak in there in the wind and rain.
IMO the league is worse this season and if apathy sinks in you have 3 games versus super league opposition later on to hone in on a possible definitive game.Excellent weather,super league ground/facilities and half time entertainment but £28 in/park isn't likely to attract visiting fans to watch their team get hammered more than likely.

I think the league is stronger overall this time but still think we are good enough for a top four finish,next 5 or 6 games are winnable so up to us to keep the momentum going,Dont think KR will be too bothered with away fans looking at the crowd yesterday,its a massive credit to them that they can pull in that kind of red and white crowd,wish we could see the Shay full with blue and white support.

Really good performance from the lads yesterday although its pretty clear to see if we miss the top 4 it will be because of our attack. We look like headless chickens at times in the opposition quarter so that is the obvious are that needs most improvement. I do wonder if any of the other top teams in this league would have closed that game out yesterday though. That said it has to give us confidence but now we need to back that up with a performance against Swinton because its a waste of time losing to Hull Kr but turning in a good performance only to not turn up next week and drop points. We should win our next 4 games before we face Batley which would put us in or around the top 4 as they all play each other one way or another in the next 4 games so they will drop points.

As for the Hull KR and Leigh debate, Leigh only lost one game last season probably due to losing their coach about a week before the season. The reality is though that they had a team primed for SL before the season started giving them chance to tinker through the season and listening to players as the season grew on they just got better and better where no one was going to stop them in this league. Hull KR look nowhere near good enough to go straight back up, their pack looks very weak and you can not have a weak pack and expect to compete with SL clubs, its not just tinkering needed there but some wholesale changes, whether you can bring that sort of quality needed in during the season is debatable. Id expect them to lose a couple of games before the end of the season but at the moment its anyones guess as to who to because all the top end of the championship look a bit out of sorts maybe apart from Toulouse who on our showing yesterday will bust Hull Kr up the middle for fun as their pack is immense.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
c}