barham red wrote:
That rule will only be invoked if and when either Toronto or Toulouse top the table. If we are to get back I reckon it'll be the hard way.
Had a strange season so far. Bulls were underdone, London looked light but we allowed Rochdale to give us a game. The rest have been light years away. I'm expecting, fax and fev to be bigger challenges which is what we need. No way a foregone conclusion tomorrow
THe "rule" as you call it is definitely on the table and the reason why is because Wigan and other "big" clubs are saying their crowds are down because of the middle 8 structure and we all know the RFL like to keep the big boys happy.
Either of the two T's aren't exactly going to pack em in and the crowds will be down even more contradicting the reason for the change in the first place.
In any case all clubs including HKR in a 1 up 1 down scenario will simply have to beat off the competition including the the two T's, you ask for a sterner challenge in games so if it comes then you have your wish and Rovers will either be good enough or not.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:06 pm
Hudd-Shay wrote:
The only box to tick should be coming top of the table. Owt else is just balls!
Even if it means it was done by using DR and DR stays forever.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:10 pm
faxcar wrote:
Even if it means it was done by using DR and DR stays forever.
NO.
Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:48 pm
Big well done and good effort today against our KR side, I say it again if you play like that and cut out silly mistakes U can make the top 4 end of season. We looked lacking of direction at times made far too many errors good luck for rest of season thanks for good following
Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:45 pm
Special mention for Will Sharp. He might beat himself up over those errors (i hope he doesn't) but he had a great game today.
Feel like we might be seeing signs of the player we know he can be now he's had a run of games in a stable position
Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:36 pm
He was really dangerous, but unfortunately came up with two catestrophic errors which playing at Full Back you just can't do.
Us (Rover's) have suffered this for years.
Really looking forward to coming over to The Shay, beautiful ground. I was last there for Italy's game in the World Cup, Three Pigeons is always the destination of choice.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:41 am
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
He was really dangerous, but unfortunately came up with two catestrophic errors which playing at Full Back you just can't do.
Us (Rover's) have suffered this for years.
Really looking forward to coming over to The Shay, beautiful ground. I was last there for Italy's game in the World Cup, Three Pigeons is always the destination of choice.
We played some excellent high risk rugby all afternoon which by and large came off for us.Thought Will's pass was on after a brilliant gather,best way to defend a 6 point lead is to make it 12 IMO.Fantastic crowd 7k plus wasn't aware you were getting that level of support for championship matches.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 9:59 am
mr t hall wrote:
We played some excellent high risk rugby all afternoon which by and large came off for us.Thought Will's pass was on after a brilliant gather,best way to defend a 6 point lead is to make it 12 IMO.Fantastic crowd 7k plus wasn't aware you were getting that level of support for championship matches.
We were saying at half time that if Fax scored first after the break then I couldn't see us getting back in it, luckily for us we got the benefit of a couple of bounces and held you out then went away a bit. Scotty still has the rugby brain he always had, had he had a bit of pace (and a little less timber) he'd have been a top player, one of my favourite players here back in the day.
Our season pass sales went really well after relegation, think it was on the plus side of 6k, barring cup games we will be averaging over 7k so its been good, saying that if we don't go up this year I can see that taking a nose dive. Championship rugby is good for a year but wouldn't think too many would pay year on year to watch it.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:32 am
barham red wrote:
We were saying at half time that if Fax scored first after the break then I couldn't see us getting back in it, luckily for us we got the benefit of a couple of bounces and held you out then went away a bit. Scotty still has the rugby brain he always had, had he had a bit of pace (and a little less timber) he'd have been a top player, one of my favourite players here back in the day.
Our season pass sales went really well after relegation, think it was on the plus side of 6k, barring cup games we will be averaging over 7k so its been good, saying that if we don't go up this year I can see that taking a nose dive. Championship rugby is good for a year but wouldn't think too many would pay year on year to watch it.
I'm afraid you may have to brace yourselves for a longer than 1 year stay on yesterdays evidence.Although as one of your fans said,how bad do we have to be to lose a game ? thought our support was poor till i realised how much the day cost me.
Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:56 am
mr t hall wrote:
I'm afraid you may have to brace yourselves for a longer than 1 year stay on yesterdays evidence.Although as one of your fans said,how bad do we have to be to lose a game ? thought our support was poor till i realised how much the day cost me.
Thats the fear for me, saying that there's a way to go between now and the 8's, I'm expecting at least 4 new faces in before we get into the business end. I must admit it is a worry that we can seemingly play error strewn rugby and still get away with it, we need to be punished to not let it become a habit.
The surprise is that Leigh last year never blew it away during the season and had lost a couple by now. Was the league that much better?
I agree our prices are high, at least you should be thankful it was a day in the sun, it can be pretty bleak in there in the wind and rain.
