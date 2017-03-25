WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - hukll kr away

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk hukll kr away

 
Post a reply

Re: hukll kr away

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 5:58 pm
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2355
barham red wrote:
That rule will only be invoked if and when either Toronto or Toulouse top the table. If we are to get back I reckon it'll be the hard way.

Had a strange season so far. Bulls were underdone, London looked light but we allowed Rochdale to give us a game. The rest have been light years away. I'm expecting, fax and fev to be bigger challenges which is what we need. No way a foregone conclusion tomorrow


THe "rule" as you call it is definitely on the table and the reason why is because Wigan and other "big" clubs are saying their crowds are down because of the middle 8 structure and we all know the RFL like to keep the big boys happy.
Either of the two T's aren't exactly going to pack em in and the crowds will be down even more contradicting the reason for the change in the first place.

In any case all clubs including HKR in a 1 up 1 down scenario will simply have to beat off the competition including the the two T's, you ask for a sterner challenge in games so if it comes then you have your wish and Rovers will either be good enough or not.
Last edited by faxcar on Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:10 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: hukll kr away

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 6:06 pm
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2355
Hudd-Shay wrote:
The only box to tick should be coming top of the table. Owt else is just balls!

Even if it means it was done by using DR and DR stays forever. :D

Re: hukll kr away

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:10 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2240
Location: Shuddersfield
faxcar wrote:
Even if it means it was done by using DR and DR stays forever. :D

NO.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: hukll kr away

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 4:48 pm
rebelrobin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 263
Big well done and good effort today against our KR side, I say it again if you play like that and cut out silly mistakes U can make the top 4 end of season. We looked lacking of direction at times made far too many errors good luck for rest of season thanks for good following

Re: hukll kr away

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:45 pm
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1119
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
Special mention for Will Sharp. He might beat himself up over those errors (i hope he doesn't) but he had a great game today.

Feel like we might be seeing signs of the player we know he can be now he's had a run of games in a stable position
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Re: hukll kr away

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:36 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11331
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
He was really dangerous, but unfortunately came up with two catestrophic errors which playing at Full Back you just can't do.

Us (Rover's) have suffered this for years.

Really looking forward to coming over to The Shay, beautiful ground. I was last there for Italy's game in the World Cup, Three Pigeons is always the destination of choice.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: hukll kr away

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 7:41 am
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2231
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
He was really dangerous, but unfortunately came up with two catestrophic errors which playing at Full Back you just can't do.

Us (Rover's) have suffered this for years.

Really looking forward to coming over to The Shay, beautiful ground. I was last there for Italy's game in the World Cup, Three Pigeons is always the destination of choice.
We played some excellent high risk rugby all afternoon which by and large came off for us.Thought Will's pass was on after a brilliant gather,best way to defend a 6 point lead is to make it 12 IMO.Fantastic crowd 7k plus wasn't aware you were getting that level of support for championship matches.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bubba, Fax Machine, harry1, hooligan27, mr t hall, Norman Bates, Sideshow Bob, the fax in asia, Uptonfax and 78 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,4471,54775,8844,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}