barham red wrote: That rule will only be invoked if and when either Toronto or Toulouse top the table. If we are to get back I reckon it'll be the hard way.



Had a strange season so far. Bulls were underdone, London looked light but we allowed Rochdale to give us a game. The rest have been light years away. I'm expecting, fax and fev to be bigger challenges which is what we need. No way a foregone conclusion tomorrow

THe "rule" as you call it is definitely on the table and the reason why is because Wigan and other "big" clubs are saying their crowds are down because of the middle 8 structure and we all know the RFL like to keep the big boys happy.Either of the two T's aren't exactly going to pack em in and the crowds will be down even more contradicting the reason for the change in the first place.In any case all clubs including HKR in a 1 up 1 down scenario will simply have to beat off the competition including the the two T's, you ask for a sterner challenge in games so if it comes then you have your wish and Rovers will either be good enough or not.