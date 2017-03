Moxi 1 quote " I'm not saying we'll go up, but I do believe we'll top the regular season without getting out of second gear. Sadly, the season starts come the 8s. "



A couple of injuries and your second gear will not be good enough.

Is your 'high horse called 'over confidence', as many of those have fallen when trying to jump too many fences within the course of a season.

I am not saying (but praying) Fax will win.

And as the saying goes "be careful of what you wish for"