Just because he plays for us does not entitle us to know the ins and outs of his personal life, there has been no secrecy we were told he was off for paternity. if there were any issues there would be no need to make them public knowledge but 3 weeks of is not a long time really.
I hope he n his family are ok and he can come back and make an impact
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 5miler, apollosghost, Bigtom, Bombed Out, Dezzies_right_hook, kev123, marshman777, MikeyWire, NtW, Old Man John, Red Rocket, ScottyWire, silver2, silvertail-wolf, STEVENM1000, Tiz Lad, TrevorGrice and 253 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}