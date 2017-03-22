WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Saints.

Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:17 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 737
Location: Warrington
I can see the green shoots of optimism with that team sheet. Let's just hope they turn up on the night.

Re: Squad for Saints.

Wed Mar 22, 2017 7:02 pm
Barbed Wire
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 788
Ratchford
Evans
King
Livett
Russell
Brown
Gidley
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Savelio
Hughes
Westerman

Dwyer
Westwood
Crosby
Sims

Philbin and Johnson to miss out, although if it was me I'd pick Johnson ahead of both Russell and Evans

Re: Squad for Saints.

Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:34 pm
MikeyWire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3398
Location: Still waiting for the title
rubber duckie wrote:
Few of us know about DC and his family other than the new addition. I think discresion and blessing is all that is needed here and a genuine gratitude of his return.


If there are mitigating circumstances and Crosby needed an extended break I've got no problem with that ... But why the secrecy ? Just find it a bit odd our new signing has taken 3 weeks off from team duties.. Considering the position we are in and the fact I would think he'd want to establish himself in our first team..
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: Squad for Saints.

Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:52 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 456
Just because he plays for us does not entitle us to know the ins and outs of his personal life, there has been no secrecy we were told he was off for paternity. if there were any issues there would be no need to make them public knowledge but 3 weeks of is not a long time really.

I hope he n his family are ok and he can come back and make an impact
