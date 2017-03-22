Joined: Sat Nov 19, 2005 9:04 pm Posts: 2321 Location: Marys Place, near the River, in Nebraska, Waitin' on A Sunny Day
JACK DETH wrote:
The cup has been going around various sites for fans to view. Does any one know if there is an itinerary?
cheers
It has its own diary - I booked it to go to my Dads house a week before he died. Best calling the club and see if it will be anywhere public. I know it does the rounds in lots of schools and the players are allowed to book it out on certain days.
