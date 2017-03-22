WAKEFIELD v Leigh
Huddersfield v LEEDS
WIGAN v Hull FC
Widnes v SALFORD
ST HELENS v Warrington
CASTLEFORD v Catalans
A tough round to predict. Fancy Cas at home against the travellers but think the rest could just about go either way. (even more so when you can't work out what round it is ).
