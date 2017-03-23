As mentioned earlier, Hull have big strong backs so I would also be putting Isa at centre to help out Marshall defensively. Would like to see Ganson get a run off the bench, he is highly rated and only one injury away from being needed anyway, plus Gregson only came back from a long injury with a run off the bench last week didn't he? Bit of a step up to go from that to running out in a depleted squad against one of the best teams in SL.
FB 22 Escare
RW 36 Davies
RC 3 Gelling
LC 20 Isa
LW 35 Marshall
SO 6 Williams
SH 7 Leuluai
P 8 Nuuasala
H 16 Powell
P 17 Tautai
SR 11 J.Tomkins
SR 24 Bretherton
LF 10 Flower
S 15 Clubb
S 23 Gregson
S 26 Navarette
S 33 Ganson