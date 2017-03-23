As mentioned earlier, Hull have big strong backs so I would also be putting Isa at centre to help out Marshall defensively. Would like to see Ganson get a run off the bench, he is highly rated and only one injury away from being needed anyway, plus Gregson only came back from a long injury with a run off the bench last week didn't he? Bit of a step up to go from that to running out in a depleted squad against one of the best teams in SL.



FB 22 Escare

RW 36 Davies

RC 3 Gelling

LC 20 Isa

LW 35 Marshall

SO 6 Williams

SH 7 Leuluai

P 8 Nuuasala

H 16 Powell

P 17 Tautai

SR 11 J.Tomkins

SR 24 Bretherton

LF 10 Flower



S 15 Clubb

S 23 Gregson

S 26 Navarette

S 33 Ganson