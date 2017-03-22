Aboveusonlypie wrote: I'd go -



Escare

Davies Gelling Isa Marshall

Williams Leuluia

FPN Powell Flower

Gregson Tomkins

Tautai



Bretherton Clubb Ganson Navarette (Forsyth and Field to miss out)



Happier with Willie Isa at centre as I don't think we can afford to have Forsyth up against Fonua just yet.

Fonua is playing on the wing, he would be up against either Connor or Griffin.Still think it will be a tight game despite your injuries, which shows the strength of your squad, every time a young player plays they often look there have played for years and that's what separates you from the rest of SL IMO.