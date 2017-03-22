WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 Man Squad v Hull FC (24.03.17)

19 Man Squad v Hull FC (24.03.17)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 12:14 pm
wiganrugbyblog
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:16 pm
Posts: 21
Gregson, Ganson and Field in for Farrell, O'Loughlin and Wells https://wiganrugbyfans.com/2017/03/22/19-man-squad-v-hull-fc-24-03-17/

Image
A Wigan fansite and blog, by fans for fans.

Check out match previews, reports and content at http://www.wiganrugby.blog

Re: 19 Man Squad v Hull FC (24.03.17)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:06 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1774
I'd go -

Escare
Davies Gelling Isa Marshall
Williams Leuluia
FPN Powell Flower
Gregson Tomkins
Tautai

Bretherton Clubb Ganson Navarette (Forsyth and Field to miss out)

Happier with Willie Isa at centre as I don't think we can afford to have Forsyth up against Fonua just yet.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: 19 Man Squad v Hull FC (24.03.17)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:29 pm
Cherry_&_White Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:57 am
Posts: 16
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I'd go -

Escare
Davies Gelling Isa Marshall
Williams Leuluia
FPN Powell Flower
Gregson Tomkins
Tautai

Bretherton Clubb Ganson Navarette (Forsyth and Field to miss out)

Happier with Willie Isa at centre as I don't think we can afford to have Forsyth up against Fonua just yet.


Agree with the last part, but I expect this will be the sort of game where Wane will go with 4 out and out forwards on the bench and no hooker. Loss of Gildart really makes a massive difference for a game like this.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Hull FC (24.03.17)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:33 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17223
Location: Back in Hull.
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I'd go -

Escare
Davies Gelling Isa Marshall
Williams Leuluia
FPN Powell Flower
Gregson Tomkins
Tautai

Bretherton Clubb Ganson Navarette (Forsyth and Field to miss out)

Happier with Willie Isa at centre as I don't think we can afford to have Forsyth up against Fonua just yet.


Fonua is playing on the wing, he would be up against either Connor or Griffin.

Still think it will be a tight game despite your injuries, which shows the strength of your squad, every time a young player plays they often look there have played for years and that's what separates you from the rest of SL IMO.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Hull FC (24.03.17)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:37 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1774
Dave K. wrote:
Fonua is playing on the wing, he would be up against either Connor or Griffin.

Still think it will be a tight game despite your injuries, which shows the strength of your squad, every time a young player plays they often look there have played for years and that's what separates you from the rest of SL IMO.

Thanks for the heads up. Fonua killed us when he played centre in the semi final at Doncaster last year IIRC. So I'm glad he's back on the wing to be honest.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: 19 Man Squad v Hull FC (24.03.17)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:11 pm
scarrie
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 13, 2005 8:56 pm
Posts: 3399
Location: Hull
Hull squad:
1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
4. Josh Griffin
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
12. Mark Minichiello
13. Gareth Ellis
14. Jake Connor

15. Chris Green
16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
19. Steve Michaels
21. Sika Manu
22. Josh Bowden
27. Jack Downs
28. Brad Fash
29. Masi Matongo

I would expect Downs and Fash to miss out.
"I hope we get to the bottom of the answer"

Re: 19 Man Squad v Hull FC (24.03.17)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:12 pm
Father Ted
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7235
The club are saying that if Gildart comes through the Captains Run he'll play.
That would put Isa at 13 for me with Gregson and Joel 2nd row.

Re: 19 Man Squad v Hull FC (24.03.17)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:23 pm
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30034
Gregson at #13 for me, a natural ball playing loose forward.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: 19 Man Squad v Hull FC (24.03.17)

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:23 pm
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2242
What position does Field play?

c}