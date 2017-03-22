I'd go -
Escare
Davies Gelling Isa Marshall
Williams Leuluia
FPN Powell Flower
Gregson Tomkins
Tautai
Bretherton Clubb Ganson Navarette (Forsyth and Field to miss out)
Happier with Willie Isa at centre as I don't think we can afford to have Forsyth up against Fonua just yet.
