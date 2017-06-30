WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:12 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5240
bazdev wrote:
Last night showed me if we find any form at all there is nothing to fear from anyone above us, if we play our best rugby I think we are the best side in the league. Maybe that is a bit disrespectful to Cas and Hull but I would fancy us against either in a final


I kind of think so too. I think of the current top 4, Salford are the most vulnerable, which basically means we want Cas, Leeds and Hull to keep beating our other competition for 4th spot. I'd fancy us in a semi final against Cas and a final against either of the others, if we can keep our top players injury free from now on.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 2:19 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12336
Geoff wrote:
I kind of think so too. I think of the current top 4, Salford are the most vulnerable, which basically means we want Cas, Leeds and Hull to keep beating our other competition for 4th spot. I'd fancy us in a semi final against Cas and a final against either of the others, if we can keep our top players injury free from now on.

Really? Call me a massive pessimist but we will need to go hell for leather over the next 10 league games (plus Cup semi and maybe final). Meanwhile Cas look like they will be able to start resting and rotating in league games almost as soon as the Super 8s start, plus they have two free weekends when the cup is on. I think if we scrape into 4th place it would take a massive effort from a likely knackered side to beat Cas, especially when they are fresh, at home (a big factor at the Jungle), and playing some very good rugby. Perhaps I'm just scarred from so many lost semi-finals over the last 15 years or so! Feeling much more positive about our Cup prospects
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:17 pm
Bigredwarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 962
Grimmy wrote:
Really? Call me a massive pessimist but we will need to go hell for leather over the next 10 league games (plus Cup semi and maybe final). Meanwhile Cas look like they will be able to start resting and rotating in league games almost as soon as the Super 8s start, plus they have two free weekends when the cup is on. I think if we scrape into 4th place it would take a massive effort from a likely knackered side to beat Cas, especially when they are fresh, at home (a big factor at the Jungle), and playing some very good rugby. Perhaps I'm just scarred from so many lost semi-finals over the last 15 years or so! Feeling much more positive about our Cup prospects



You're a massive pessimist! (Well you did ask)!

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 4:43 pm
proper-shaped-balls
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Oct 28, 2006 10:05 am
Posts: 1150
Location: Standish - Wigan
Grimmy wrote:
Really? Call me a massive pessimist but we will need to go hell for leather over the next 10 league games (plus Cup semi and maybe final). Meanwhile Cas look like they will be able to start resting and rotating in league games almost as soon as the Super 8s start, plus they have two free weekends when the cup is on. I think if we scrape into 4th place it would take a massive effort from a likely knackered side to beat Cas, especially when they are fresh, at home (a big factor at the Jungle), and playing some very good rugby. Perhaps I'm just scarred from so many lost semi-finals over the last 15 years or so! Feeling much more positive about our Cup prospects



I've read lots of your posts.....you are a massive pessimist!

It will be difficult but it can be done but we will have to improve greatly on our mistakes and penalties.
Keep goin wit yed down

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 5:38 pm
Salty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am
Posts: 2514
Location: the quiet west stand
proper-shaped-balls wrote:
I've read lots of your posts.....you are a massive pessimist!

It will be difficult but it can be done but we will have to improve greatly on our mistakes and penalties.

Willie Isa and McIlorum are the biggest culprits.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:35 am
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5240
Farrell unlikely to play v Wire.

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8640201

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 9:42 pm
PrinterThe
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 556
Grimmy wrote:
Really? Call me a massive pessimist but we will need to go hell for leather over the next 10 league games (plus Cup semi and maybe final). Meanwhile Cas look like they will be able to start resting and rotating in league games almost as soon as the Super 8s start, plus they have two free weekends when the cup is on. I think if we scrape into 4th place it would take a massive effort from a likely knackered side to beat Cas, especially when they are fresh, at home (a big factor at the Jungle), and playing some very good rugby. Perhaps I'm just scarred from so many lost semi-finals over the last 15 years or so! Feeling much more positive about our Cup prospects


WRT Cas getting to rest players over the last 4 more 5 games, could be a good thing for them if they get the balance right but they'll have to be careful they don't over-do it. You want to take momentum into the playoffs, mix and matching your lineup for several games wouldn't help that.
