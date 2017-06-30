bazdev wrote:
Last night showed me if we find any form at all there is nothing to fear from anyone above us, if we play our best rugby I think we are the best side in the league. Maybe that is a bit disrespectful to Cas and Hull but I would fancy us against either in a final
I kind of think so too. I think of the current top 4, Salford are the most vulnerable, which basically means we want Cas, Leeds and Hull to keep beating our other competition for 4th spot. I'd fancy us in a semi final against Cas and a final against either of the others, if we can keep our top players injury free from now on.