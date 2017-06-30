WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 3:12 pm
Geoff User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5234
bazdev wrote:
Last night showed me if we find any form at all there is nothing to fear from anyone above us, if we play our best rugby I think we are the best side in the league. Maybe that is a bit disrespectful to Cas and Hull but I would fancy us against either in a final


I kind of think so too. I think of the current top 4, Salford are the most vulnerable, which basically means we want Cas, Leeds and Hull to keep beating our other competition for 4th spot. I'd fancy us in a semi final against Cas and a final against either of the others, if we can keep our top players injury free from now on.

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 2:19 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12333
Geoff wrote:
I kind of think so too. I think of the current top 4, Salford are the most vulnerable, which basically means we want Cas, Leeds and Hull to keep beating our other competition for 4th spot. I'd fancy us in a semi final against Cas and a final against either of the others, if we can keep our top players injury free from now on.

Really? Call me a massive pessimist but we will need to go hell for leather over the next 10 league games (plus Cup semi and maybe final). Meanwhile Cas look like they will be able to start resting and rotating in league games almost as soon as the Super 8s start, plus they have two free weekends when the cup is on. I think if we scrape into 4th place it would take a massive effort from a likely knackered side to beat Cas, especially when they are fresh, at home (a big factor at the Jungle), and playing some very good rugby. Perhaps I'm just scarred from so many lost semi-finals over the last 15 years or so! Feeling much more positive about our Cup prospects
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
