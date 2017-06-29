Got to disagree with you on this, realistically Cas and Hull are almost certain to finish in the top four at the end of the play offs. If Leeds or Salford (the most likely imho) were to blow up then any one of the chasers Stains, Wakey, Huddersfield or ourselves could sneak in fourth. These teams are the biggest threat and the ones that we need to lose as many points as possible.

Having said all of that though Wigan need a dramatic improvement in form, if we can go into the split on 23 points, then put a good run together i.e beat all of the chasers plus a couple of the top four then its do able. Massive ask but possible !!!