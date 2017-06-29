WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:00 am
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3425
We need Saints to win tonight to help us close the gap on the top four. Our best hope is that come the Super 8s (if we get in!) there is as small a points spread as possible between, say, second and sixth. A Leeds win doesn't help us even if we get to leapfrog Saints.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:37 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20984
Location: WIGAN
Ideally Saints, Huddersfield and Cas will all win this weekend. It would keep Huddersfield above us and leave us chasing Saints but we can't afford the current top four to keep on winning.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:32 pm
Jimmy Hornbys Tash User avatar
Joined: Wed Jun 08, 2011 10:06 am
Posts: 73
Location: UPPER RAMSBOTTOM
Got to disagree with you on this, realistically Cas and Hull are almost certain to finish in the top four at the end of the play offs. If Leeds or Salford (the most likely imho) were to blow up then any one of the chasers Stains, Wakey, Huddersfield or ourselves could sneak in fourth. These teams are the biggest threat and the ones that we need to lose as many points as possible.
Having said all of that though Wigan need a dramatic improvement in form, if we can go into the split on 23 points, then put a good run together i.e beat all of the chasers plus a couple of the top four then its do able. Massive ask but possible !!!
