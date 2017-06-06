NickyKiss wrote:

You can't question his effort most of the time but ultimately Tierney is nowhere near the required standard to play fullback for Wigan. He can be reasonably elusive with the ball but that's pretty much where his list of skills start and end. We can't afford to play how we play and then expect to be able to carry a lad at full back who doesn't create a single thing. This isn't new either, it was exactly the same last year but we at least had a good option in Sarginson.



He's an ok winger but even then he's now got four better options in front of him. I would look to give Burgess, Gildart or Marshall a go at fullback before I'd turn back to Tierney tbh. Does Fell have any sort of creative game? From the limited times I've seen him he seemed to have a bit more about him in that regard then Tierney.