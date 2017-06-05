WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Full injury list with expected return dates

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:31 pm
Grimmy
Budgie to FB if we have both Gelling and Gildart back? Memory may be playing tricks but I'm fairly sure he has played well there before? I'd rather drop Tierney than Davies or Marshall on current form.
Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:09 pm
Rogues Gallery
A bit harsh on Tierney. Just watch his try v Hull on Saturday (the 11 pass one) and see how much ground he covers to be in the position to score.
Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:28 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
A bit harsh on Tierney. Just watch his try v Hull on Saturday (the 11 pass one) and see how much ground he covers to be in the position to score.


Agree he did wel for that try and is alright in attack but to be honest too much of a worry in defence. Did make one great try saving tackle again Hull though.

I don't recall Burgess ever playing FB.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:41 pm
Get as many players as possible in their correct positions asap. Tierney stays FB, Burgess to his normal wing slot IMO.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:42 pm
You can't knock Tierneys work rate and enthusiasm but he's lacking defensively to be a full back and he's dodgy under the high ball.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:21 pm
CobraCraig wrote:
You can't knock Tierneys work rate and enthusiasm but he's lacking defensively to be a full back and he's dodgy under the high ball.



The modern game requires your full back to be a serious attacking threat. Tierney is nothing like that! His link up play is terrible most of the time and the sooner he's out of the 17 the better for me!

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:52 pm
End of the day, as I've said before about Tierney, if you hawked him around other SL clubs, I doubt there's one of them that would want to swap him.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:12 pm
NickyKiss
You can't question his effort most of the time but ultimately Tierney is nowhere near the required standard to play fullback for Wigan. He can be reasonably elusive with the ball but that's pretty much where his list of skills start and end. We can't afford to play how we play and then expect to be able to carry a lad at full back who doesn't create a single thing. This isn't new either, it was exactly the same last year but we at least had a good option in Sarginson.

He's an ok winger but even then he's now got four better options in front of him. I would look to give Burgess, Gildart or Marshall a go at fullback before I'd turn back to Tierney tbh. Does Fell have any sort of creative game? From the limited times I've seen him he seemed to have a bit more about him in that regard then Tierney.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:00 pm
Chris_H wrote:
Really cant see it being late July, I think late June. Last update was Gildart back for Leigh, followed closely by Gelling then Bateman and Sam. Both Tomkins and Bateman have just done a 4 day training camp in Manchester, so can see them returning roughly at the same time. Hopefully get to the end of this month without any further injuries and will start to get close to a stronger squad.

That's what he was saying at Sundays game
Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:49 pm
maurice
The good news for you is that we (Leigh) are missing Tonga Crooks and Higson from our 3/4's and we don't have the depth to cover. Higham and Hock will be badly missed upfront also. Could be who gets the rub that decides the winner.
