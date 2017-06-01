WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 2:55 pm
Looks like Wakefield have hit their injury crisis...

Trinity are on a high after Sunday's 42-30 win at reigning champions Wigan Warriors, their fifth straight victory, but it came at a cost with half-back Jacob Miller breaking a leg, new signing Adam Walker suffering a knee medial ligament injury on his debut and loose forward Tinirau Arona tearing a hamstring.
Arona is an ever-present this year while Miller has missed just one match.
"With Milky (Miller) we're looking a minimum of six weeks," said Wakefield coach Chris Chester at his weekly press conference.
"We need to get the scan results back to see if there is any damage around the ankle.
"Adam Walker has a medial rupture which potentially is eight to 10 weeks and we've lost Tinirau Arona for about five weeks with a hamstring tear.

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:19 pm
DW stadium curse.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:04 am
Isa is very underrated IMO. He isn't going to make a break out of nowhere like Bateman or Farrell but he wacks them hard and acts as a bit of an enforcer when it gets tasty. A useful player to have in the side given salary cap restrictions.

Have you ever visited planet Earth?
