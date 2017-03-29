This is the second year Wane has had to deal with an unusually-long casualty list, which prompted him to delve into the issues. Wane’s staff have scrutinised their workloads to try and find ways to cut the problems. “There are no trends,” said Wane. “We’ve looked at how we’ve trained, the times we train at, I’ve looked at every possible scenario because it’s getting me down, and it’s hard work dealing with it. But there’s nothing. “If there were eight hamstring pulls, then I’d start questioning the ground we train on and how long for. “But we’ve not. There are loads of impact injuries which can’t be stopped - Oli Gildart’s was in contact, Ryan Sutton had a freakish eye injury... you can’t account for those.