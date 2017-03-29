|
Geoff wrote:
There's a difference between wages and cap money, though. Of course he should be fully paid , but I do believe there should be some allowance within the salary cap rules to allow some sort of discount for long-term injured players.
Get him on SSP is that about £60 a week, that's a saving
only joking I hope he gets back soon and I do think he still can be as good as he once was, but we can't rush it.
|
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
|
Bigredwarrior wrote:
How would you have reacted if we had allowed him to sign for Warrington or Saints or Leeds? Like the rest of us, I bet you'd have gone bonkers!
Well they would have had to pay him for two for nothing instead of us as for Warrington Saints Leeds it has happen before and always will, no problem we have always had players coming through and we will carry bringing players through.
|
|
Ashton Bears wrote:
Well they would have had to pay him for two for nothing instead of us as for Warrington Saints Leeds it has happen before and always will, no problem we have always had players coming through and we will carry bringing players through.
There's no disputing the quality of our player development but Sam Tomkins is completely different in my eyes. He's a once in a generation player who single handily won games for us with his explosive attacking play. There is not a single Wigan fan that wouldn't have been gutted if he'd signed elsewhere.
|
|
Sam is no doubt one of the most exciting and best players to play for Wigan. But as a marquee player and with Escare playing so well, it worries me that the money could be spent elsewhere i.e. Keeping hold of George whilst possibly offering Escare a long term deal
|
|
The club have conducted a full investigation into the number of injuries over the last two years and found no trends: http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8463214
This is the second year Wane has had to deal with an unusually-long casualty list, which prompted him to delve into the issues. Wane’s staff have scrutinised their workloads to try and find ways to cut the problems. “There are no trends,” said Wane. “We’ve looked at how we’ve trained, the times we train at, I’ve looked at every possible scenario because it’s getting me down, and it’s hard work dealing with it. But there’s nothing. “If there were eight hamstring pulls, then I’d start questioning the ground we train on and how long for. “But we’ve not. There are loads of impact injuries which can’t be stopped - Oli Gildart’s was in contact, Ryan Sutton had a freakish eye injury... you can’t account for those.
|
Any word on Gelling? Don't recall him returning
|
Grimmy wrote:
Any word on Gelling? Don't recall him returning
Making a call on Thursday. He didn't train yesterday.
|
|
Grimmy wrote:
Any word on Gelling? Don't recall him returning
He's named in the 19, but so are Gildart and Forsythe, so presumably 2of those 3 will be the centres, depending on fitness.
|
