Geoff wrote: There's a difference between wages and cap money, though. Of course he should be fully paid , but I do believe there should be some allowance within the salary cap rules to allow some sort of discount for long-term injured players.

Get him on SSP is that about £60 a week, that's a savingonly joking I hope he gets back soon and I do think he still can be as good as he once was, but we can't rush it.