WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Full injury list with expected return dates

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Full injury list with expected return dates

 
Post a reply

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 2:52 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12198
Surely we can't throw McIlorum straight back into a Good Friday derby. Play him off the bench against Wakey on Easter Monday.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 3:35 pm
pie.warrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 10, 2011 2:07 pm
Posts: 1670
Location: 100 MILES FROM PARADISE
we might have to......at the rate we are going with them dropping like flies we might not have 17 players available
A Pie is for life, not just a Wembley Final

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 4:19 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 805
Ashton Bears wrote:
What a waist of cap money ???


What a ridiculous comment! He's a human being and he's injured. I'm sure he'd rather be fit and play than go through the crap 2 years he's had!

Not a single thought for the lad's welfare at all. I hope you never end up off work with a really serious injury! Especially if people don't want you to get paid when you're off! Some great supporters at our club!!

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:27 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20760
Location: WIGAN
Let's just hope they get him right. It's frustrating for everyone but I'd rather him get sorted now and be back in good shape then him come back then feel discomfort and then be out again.

It must be hard for him and it's clearly not ideal for us but Sam Tomkins still has credit in the bank with us as far as I'm concerned. I'm willing to show some patience in at back for the entertainment he's provided me with over the years (the backwards running in front of the Saints fans at Langtree Park in 2012 has earned him a few months on its own).

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:42 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 937
Location: God's little acre
NickyKiss wrote:
Let's just hope they get him right. It's frustrating for everyone but I'd rather him get sorted now and be back in good shape then him come back then feel discomfort and then be out again.

It must be hard for him and it's clearly not ideal for us but Sam Tomkins still has credit in the bank with us as far as I'm concerned. I'm willing to show some patience in at back for the entertainment he's provided me with over the years (the backwards running in front of the Saints fans at Langtree Park in 2012 has earned him a few months on its own).

Spot on.
The face of the saints fan giving him the "fingers" is priceless.
I just wish Hock had done something similar after he sidestepped fatty Wellens at the magic weekend.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 5:49 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 754
Location: Around the three Sisters
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Are you saying that when players get injured they shouldn't get paid?
It's easy with hindsight to say that he is a waste of cap space, but hands up anyone who didn't want Wigan to sign him from NZW and full marks for being able to look into the future.


I am not saying a player should not get paid when injured, just think it was a bad investment when they signed him when injured at NZW it could turn out that he may never play again and I hope not.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:12 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 805
Ashton Bears wrote:
I am not saying a player should not get paid when injured, just think it was a bad investment when they signed him when injured at NZW it could turn out that he may never play again and I hope not.


How would you have reacted if we had allowed him to sign for Warrington or Saints or Leeds? Like the rest of us, I bet you'd have gone bonkers!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Barrett was robbed, Bigredwarrior, Cbr1000rr, Cherry_Warrior, Cruncher, exiled Warrior, MadDogg, MattyB, Pieman, proper-shaped-balls, Saint_Claire, the wrestler, warrior1872, wigginswarrior, Wigg'n and 283 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,2562,19775,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}