Let's just hope they get him right. It's frustrating for everyone but I'd rather him get sorted now and be back in good shape then him come back then feel discomfort and then be out again.



It must be hard for him and it's clearly not ideal for us but Sam Tomkins still has credit in the bank with us as far as I'm concerned. I'm willing to show some patience in at back for the entertainment he's provided me with over the years (the backwards running in front of the Saints fans at Langtree Park in 2012 has earned him a few months on its own).