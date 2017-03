I've said previously I think Farrell is our best player. His consistency is astonishing and he just does the same things week in week out. He eats up the metres, makes breaks, scores try's, sets them up and defensively he's outstanding.



He's been wasted by England imo. Playing the guy for 30 minutes isn't going to do anything. He's proven against Cronulla and against Brisbane twice (as well as in finals, semi's and derbies over here) that you wind him up and let him go for 80 minutes. He will do what he always does and give you 80 minutes of high intensity, quality rugby league.