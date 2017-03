Aboveusonlypie wrote: :CLAP:



Probably missed more than any single player, even Lockers and Bateman.

Id take Farrell before Bateman 10 times out of 10.After Williams he is the best rugby player we have at the moment because SOL only plays less than 50% of games and unfortunately ST plays even less than that.An 80 minute full on rugby player.If he can stay clear of injuries he wouldn't be a bad bet for MOS