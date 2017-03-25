Hessle Roader wrote: The thing about Wigan though, is that however many players are missing, their replacements come in and do the job. A really efficient system at your club and you're to be applauded for it. I still think tomorrow's game is wide open.

Yes the system is like a production line unlike Hull who share the youth teams with HULL KR. From the academy to 1st team there is an ethos about the club and all the Wigan teams play to the same system so replacements fit in without a lot of disruption. We have a coach who is not afraid of putting young players in the team unlike Warrington who had a cracking under 19s Tony Smith did not give them a chance look where they are now.Most of the present Wigan team came through the system