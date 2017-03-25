WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:28 pm
jaws1
Hessle Roader wrote:
The thing about Wigan though, is that however many players are missing, their replacements come in and do the job. A really efficient system at your club and you're to be applauded for it. I still think tomorrow's game is wide open.



Yes the system is like a production line unlike Hull who share the youth teams with HULL KR. From the academy to 1st team there is an ethos about the club and all the Wigan teams play to the same system so replacements fit in without a lot of disruption. We have a coach who is not afraid of putting young players in the team unlike Warrington who had a cracking under 19s Tony Smith did not give them a chance look where they are now.Most of the present Wigan team came through the system

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:19 am
Grimmy
NickyKiss wrote:
We'll need some bodies back to get a result at Leeds.

Faz and Gildart being back would be huge.

Farrell hoping to be back next week, from the horse's mouth
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 10:49 am
Guerrier
Grimmy wrote:
Farrell hoping to be back next week, from the horse's mouth


Thank god for that. At least with him and Gildart back, we've a couple fewer players playing out of position.
Wigan Warriors - 2016 Super League Champions

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 11:15 am
Aboveusonlypie
Grimmy wrote:
Farrell hoping to be back next week, from the horse's mouth

:CLAP:

Probably missed more than any single player, even Lockers and Bateman.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:04 pm
tedglen
Grimmy wrote:
Farrell hoping to be back next week, from the horse's mouth

By "next week" I assume we're talking about a return for the Cas game?
This week worries me with Leeds now on an apparent roll.
"Just leave it to me"

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:05 pm
Grimmy
tedglen wrote:
By "next week" I assume we're talking about a return for the Cas game?
This week worries me with Leeds now on an apparent roll.

It was Friday when I asked him, so he is/was hoping to be back for the Leeds game
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 1:08 pm
tedglen
Grimmy wrote:
It was Friday when I asked him, so he is/was hoping to be back for the Leeds game

:thumb:
"Just leave it to me"

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 2:24 pm
Gildart, Sutton and Faz back for Leeds. Lockers for Saints.

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:09 pm
MadDogg
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
Gildart, Sutton and Faz back for Leeds. Lockers for Saints.


Maybe Burgess as well.

Sam and Mcilorum still a month away.

Post Mon Mar 27, 2017 3:14 pm
King Johns II
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
Gildart, Sutton and Faz back for Leeds. Lockers for Saints.


Think as soon as Lockers went off we knew he be back for Saints.

Will play against Saints miss Wakefield then wont play Challenge Cup Quarter Final
c}