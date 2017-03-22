PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote: Aye that's promising, surprised to see Burgess back so quick though.



The way things have been going since the start of last year though, I wouldn't be getting your hopes up about any of them returning any time soon, at least not without more players replacing them on the treatment table.

I know. It really does ruin your enjoyment of the game, knowing that it is going to be another 'backs to the wall' effort. I so enjoyed the Salford and Cronulla games watching Farrell, Gildart and Burgess playing so well. Now they're all bloody injured