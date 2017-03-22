WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Full injury list with expected return dates

Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:50 am
Geoff
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5051
http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8450603

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:00 am
Aboveusonlypie
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1774
Possibility of a few back for the Cas game then. Maybe Joe, Lockers, Faz & Sutty. I feel a bit better about that game now! :thumb:
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:28 am
Cherry_&_White

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:57 am
Posts: 16
Hopefully we'll only be seriously affected for the Hull game. With Gildart back, I'd still fancy us against Leeds.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:39 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 515
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Possibility of a few back for the Cas game then. Maybe Joe, Lockers, Faz & Sutty. I feel a bit better about that game now! :thumb:


Aye that's promising, surprised to see Burgess back so quick though.

The way things have been going since the start of last year though, I wouldn't be getting your hopes up about any of them returning any time soon, at least not without more players replacing them on the treatment table.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 1:40 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 515
May as well make this thread a sticky and update it week by week.

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 2:28 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1774
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
Aye that's promising, surprised to see Burgess back so quick though.

The way things have been going since the start of last year though, I wouldn't be getting your hopes up about any of them returning any time soon, at least not without more players replacing them on the treatment table.

I know. It really does ruin your enjoyment of the game, knowing that it is going to be another 'backs to the wall' effort. I so enjoyed the Salford and Cronulla games watching Farrell, Gildart and Burgess playing so well. Now they're all bloody injured :WALL:
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:20 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5107
Tierney is still in a knee brace, I'm surprised he's 2-4 weeks!

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:06 pm
Rogues Gallery
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30035
Wigg'n wrote:
Tierney is still in a knee brace, I'm surprised he's 2-4 weeks!


I spoke to him in the Cherry Gardens last week and he said about 4 weeks.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: Full injury list with expected return dates

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:11 am
Hessle Roader
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3939
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
The thing about Wigan though, is that however many players are missing, their replacements come in and do the job. A really efficient system at your club and you're to be applauded for it. I still think tomorrow's game is wide open.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

c}