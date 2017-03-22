Possibility of a few back for the Cas game then. Maybe Joe, Lockers, Faz & Sutty. I feel a bit better about that game now!
Aye that's promising, surprised to see Burgess back so quick though.
The way things have been going since the start of last year though, I wouldn't be getting your hopes up about any of them returning any time soon, at least not without more players replacing them on the treatment table.
I know. It really does ruin your enjoyment of the game, knowing that it is going to be another 'backs to the wall' effort. I so enjoyed the Salford and Cronulla games watching Farrell, Gildart and Burgess playing so well. Now they're all bloody injured
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
The thing about Wigan though, is that however many players are missing, their replacements come in and do the job. A really efficient system at your club and you're to be applauded for it. I still think tomorrow's game is wide open.
