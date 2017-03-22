I don't really see the point in it, except for PR and to let other players know he's staying. If the Cowboys don't have some serious get-out clauses down the track then its insane. Whilst he may have traded some salary its unlikely to be much given he could probably have got top dollar for at least 4 years from somewhere else. So if he doesn't retain his standard he could end up being seen as a massive albatross on the club as a whole. We've seen that happen with other players, albeit over shorter terms.