Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:29 am
krisleeds
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Thu Apr 21, 2011 9:09 am
Posts: 336
10 years.

Is this the way forward?

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... wboys-deal

Re: Discussion - Jason Taumalolo Contract

Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:35 am
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8521
Location: LDZ
Everyone knows contracts are completely worthless. They mean nowt.
Re: Discussion - Jason Taumalolo Contract

Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:55 am
tvoc
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22118
Watching the Cowboys perform without him last weekend you can see why the club thinks it's in their best interests.

Re: Discussion - Jason Taumalolo Contract

Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:05 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 709
Way OTT imo & id expect it to have numerous clauses for both sides.
Re: Discussion - Jason Taumalolo Contract

Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:02 am
Superted
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1185
Good discussion point - I can absolutely see the merit in it. He's only 23 years old and is the most damaging forward in the game - they've locked him down and got rid of any future bidding wars. It's particularly astute given the salary cap will increase over that time (though I'm sure there will be clauses covering salary cap rises or falls). Also gives the Cowboys a real base to start some real long term planning with their most valuable asset locked in. And for the player, it's long term security and allows him to simply focus on the job at hand.
However, there are some obvious and not so obvious risks. The biggest and most obvious risk is if he becomes injury prone, which given the position and style in which he plays, is quite possible, they're stuck with a very expensive lemon for a long time, and could ruin them for many a year (The Raiders are only just recovering now from the decision to tie in Campese on a very expensive 5 year deal they agreed when he was firing on all cylinders - the next season his body fell apart). Their only way out of this scenario would be to medically retire him, then insurance would pay out, but if he doesn't want that, they're screwed.
The other obvious big risk is that he simply does not hold his current form and status for that period of time - which again is quite possible.
Then then not so obvious risk is around his motivation - you often see players have their best seasons in the years that they're coming off contract - they know they're in the shop window and potentially without a job if they don't perform. With this type of deal, he can get real comfortable - it will take an enormous amount of self discipline for him to be 'on' for the full 10 years.
In summary; it's a big risk, but they have just secured a 23 year old beast - If I were a Cowboys fan, I'd be content with that and not too worried about the long term risks.

Re: Discussion - Jason Taumalolo Contract

Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:51 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4922
Location: Hill Valley
On the one hand it looks good business but we have seen enough players shine like stars early in their careers and either burn out early, or become crocks through wear and tear (which is very possible with a unit like him) like superted said.Seems more like a bit of a panic move to me as the superstar Thurston is coming to the end and they want to make sure they keep their other main man at the club when he does go.
Re: Discussion - Jason Taumalolo Contract

Wed Mar 22, 2017 3:53 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4928
Is it as daft as a job for life? :WHISTLE:

Re: Discussion - Jason Taumalolo Contract

Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:36 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 721
Bang wrote:
Try telling that to Segeyaro, he's just paid about £50,000 to get out of one.

Re: Discussion - Jason Taumalolo Contract

Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:39 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 721
krisleeds wrote:
10 years.

Is this the way forward?

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... wboys-deal

I think we will start seeing more of these longer contracts in the NRL. However a young Super League player would have to be crazy to sign up for 10 years, when the gap between Super League and NRL wages is so big and still growing.

