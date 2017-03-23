Ferocious Aardvark wrote:

The visa thing is maybe connected with that though I'm not sure how, (maybe someone can clarify?) and likely also partly due to the hard-pressed Home Office not being in any rush whatsoever to process visas.





See VISA thread. The Appendix A document I linked to clearly states that "Start-ups: if you have been operating or trading in the UK for less than 18 months on the date you make your application, the checks we will make are different to those we carry out on more established businesses. You must send us evidence that you have a current, corporate bank account with a bank registered by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK."It also states that sporting clubs must "send us a copy of the endorsement from the governing body for your sport, which has been approved by us. This must include the governing body unique reference number."I can't see this being the hold up.