|
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 46
|
Reports coming out of Australia overnight stating that Wests have a shortlist of 4 for there new coach.Interim coach Andrew Webster.Ivan Cleary.Laurie Daley and yes you guessed it Geoff Toovey.Although not too worried about this and Im stating the bleeding obvious here,we really do need his visa sorting now as quickly as possible.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:36 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4152
Location: Bradford
|
Asking a question that probably nobody on here has the answer to, but would GT have actually signed a contract or anything legally binding yet? Or is everything sorted after the visa is sorted?
Are we paying him yet?
I know the guys running the club will be extremely busy but I remember one of the first things they said when they took over was that they would be in regular contact with the fans. Since then we've barely heard a peep from any club official. It doesn't help that we have no local RL journo anymore, someone who could actually press these guys for comment. I'm sure Simon Parker is trying his best at the t&a but he's a football man really and clearly doesn't give a damn about the Bulls.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:49 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26304
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
No bank account = no visas.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 8:54 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4152
Location: Bradford
|
Bullseye wrote:
No bank account = no visas.
I refuse to believe we are still unable to get a bank account after all this time.
Chalmers was a director at Salford wasn't he? So it's not like he has recent history of insolvency.
Not to mention the fact that this is a completely new company and seperate legal entity, with no legal ties to the old, liquidated limited company.
It can't be this hard, it just can't be.
And where did that bullsh*t in the league express come from about it being almost done? Is Sadler just making stuff up to sell papers now?
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:07 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27689Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
Anyone can open a bank account, it's what you want to do with it that is harder.
If you are going to need a working overdraft then that's a completely different hing.
If your name is Bradford Bulls and you are going to need a working overdraft then to me the problem is evident.
The visa thing is maybe connected with that though I'm not sure how, (maybe someone can clarify?) and likely also partly due to the hard-pressed Home Office not being in any rush whatsoever to process visas.
Toovey hasn't signed a contract or if he has it must certainly be conditional on visa etc so pretty much the same thing, and if in the meantime he gets a much better offer then you wouldn't rule out him taking it, above a job with a bunch of teenagers in the frozen northern backwaters of Odsal, in a shiit league, with no imminent hpe of even playing in SL, a million miles away from home.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:09 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2231
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
If your name is Bradford Bulls and you are going to need a working overdraft then to me the problem is evident.
If your name is Bradford Bulls, the owners have a history of tax issues in another country and you are going to need a working overdraft, the problem is even more evident.
|
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 10:06 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9222
Location: Bradbados
|
Nothus wrote:
Asking a question that probably nobody on here has the answer to, but would GT have actually signed a contract or anything legally binding yet? Or is everything sorted after the visa is sorted?
Are we paying him yet?
I know the guys running the club will be extremely busy but I remember one of the first things they said when they took over was that they would be in regular contact with the fans. Since then we've barely heard a peep from any club official. It doesn't help that we have no local RL journo anymore, someone who could actually press these guys for comment. I'm sure Simon Parker is trying his best at the t&a but he's a football man really and clearly doesn't give a damn about the Bulls.
It's hard to say what is regular, to be fair. If you speak only once per year, but do it every
year - then that is regular; not often, for sure, but you can't deny it's regular.
Problem is, they haven't been here long enough to set the norm yet.
I'd guess that contracts have been signed, though sports contracts are worth what exactly? And experience has already told us that contracts, when they are covered by different jurisdictions, are impossible to enforce. Just ask Mr Orford.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:36 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2928
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
I may be in the minority here but I honestly believe Toovey is Manly through and through. He won't take another NRL job unless it's with Manly. Very much like Menzies would not play for another NRL club even though there were offers. So came here. My opinion is that Toovey is more likely to see out his 2-3 year deal here or take an SL job than take the Wests Tigers job, alas I could be wrong!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:28 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2231
Location: No longer Bradford
|
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:38 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4152
Location: Bradford
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Anyone can open a bank account, it's what you want to do with it that is harder.
If you are going to need a working overdraft then that's a completely different hing.
If your name is Bradford Bulls and you are going to need a working overdraft then to me the problem is evident.
The visa thing is maybe connected with that though I'm not sure how, (maybe someone can clarify?) and likely also partly due to the hard-pressed Home Office not being in any rush whatsoever to process visas.
Toovey hasn't signed a contract or if he has it must certainly be conditional on visa etc so pretty much the same thing, and if in the meantime he gets a much better offer then you wouldn't rule out him taking it, above a job with a bunch of teenagers in the frozen northern backwaters of Odsal, in a shiit league, with no imminent hpe of even playing in SL, a million miles away from home.
So we need an overdraft, which is why we can't get a bank account.
But if we can't get a bank account, then we don't have the overdraft facility we need.
So where have we been getting our working capital from for the last three months?
Are the RFL propping us up? I'm sure that would go down a storm with the usual suspects.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beefy1, BRIXTON, Bullseye, Bullsmad, hooligan27, iseeyoujerryjerry, Nothus, RAB-2411, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, Stockwell & Smales, tigertot and 222 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}