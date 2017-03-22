Anyone can open a bank account, it's what you want to do with it that is harder.



If you are going to need a working overdraft then that's a completely different hing.



If your name is Bradford Bulls and you are going to need a working overdraft then to me the problem is evident.



The visa thing is maybe connected with that though I'm not sure how, (maybe someone can clarify?) and likely also partly due to the hard-pressed Home Office not being in any rush whatsoever to process visas.



Toovey hasn't signed a contract or if he has it must certainly be conditional on visa etc so pretty much the same thing, and if in the meantime he gets a much better offer then you wouldn't rule out him taking it, above a job with a bunch of teenagers in the frozen northern backwaters of Odsal, in a shiit league, with no imminent hpe of even playing in SL, a million miles away from home.