Trainman wrote: Taumalolo has signed a 10 year contract at the Cowboys. It's the longest deal I can remember in my time watching the sport. Good or bad? Are longer contracts (if players will sign them) something we should be looking at to try and keep our players in the sport and in SL?

Don't think it matters tbh. If him or the club want out, then it will happen. How many times have we seen players leave clubs mid contract?