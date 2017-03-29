WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HD1 bar at the stadium

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 1:37 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14596
Location: Overlooking the Canal
there won't be when t is members only - unless the away fans buy a membership, up to now it has been open to the public
Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:31 pm
H.G.S.A User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:06 pm
Posts: 9
Correct, the bar is open to anyone for the next game (Catalans) then from the Castleford home game (4th May) it will be HGSA members only, no away fans unless they have bought a membership.

As for making money we aren't there to make money through the bar we are a Supporters Association and aim to do things for the supporters/our members, this bar means we now have presented these with an opportunity to have a pre or post match drink right at the stadium, something our fans haven't been able to do since the old Fartown Supporters club days.

Hopefully the fans will use this facility and make it a success.

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 7:41 am
rounding92 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 12:59 pm
Posts: 85
well looks like ill have to get a membership then although i dont agree with it been members only on a match day as often i bring freinds and family for one of games. also mates with some of the away fans n meet them in there when we play, whats the ropewalk like?

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:32 am
golcargiant65 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 12, 2011 6:06 pm
Posts: 287
GIANT DAZ wrote:
there won't be when t is members only - unless the away fans buy a membership, up to now it has been open to the public

looks like a ploy to get members for supporters association to swell there dwindling numbers

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 10:51 am
H.G.S.A User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:06 pm
Posts: 9
golcargiant65 wrote:
looks like a ploy to get members for supporters association to swell there dwindling numbers



far from it, the SA memberships have risen quite considerably and the meeting are becoming very popular, dwindling numbers could not be further from the truth.
A members bar is only part of what we now offer our members for part of their £5.

We aren't robbing anyone and people choose whether to join or not and the more members we have and the more money we raise the more we can give to the club.

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:03 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7334
H.G.S.A wrote:
far from it, the SA memberships have risen quite considerably and the meeting are becoming very popular, dwindling numbers could not be further from the truth.
A members bar is only part of what we now offer our members for part of their £5.

We aren't robbing anyone and people choose whether to join or not and the more members we have and the more money we raise the more we can give to the club.


Perhaps there could be a "sign in" system where each member could sign in one other person for situations such as above where someone wants to bring a potential new supporter
