Correct, the bar is open to anyone for the next game (Catalans) then from the Castleford home game (4th May) it will be HGSA members only, no away fans unless they have bought a membership.



As for making money we aren't there to make money through the bar we are a Supporters Association and aim to do things for the supporters/our members, this bar means we now have presented these with an opportunity to have a pre or post match drink right at the stadium, something our fans haven't been able to do since the old Fartown Supporters club days.



Hopefully the fans will use this facility and make it a success.