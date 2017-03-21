*******EXCLUSIVE NEWS********



Starting this Friday v Leeds Rhinos, the HD1 bar at the stadium will be admittance for HGSA members ONLY !!



All our members can gain access to this exclusive bar which will be open pre-match from 6pm and post-match till 11pm, with a yet to be confirmed after match guest.



Come and enjoy a drink without having to endure the Ropewalk queue seconds from the turnstiles.



Accompanying children will be admitted free of charge as long as the adult is a member (16 and under only)



Memberships can be bought at the venue on the night for £5 meaning your friends and family can enjoy a drink with you too (as well as all the other benefits of membership) if they sign up.



Thank You and see you all hopefully on Friday



***PLEASE NOT ADMITTANCE WILL BE FOR HGSA MEMBERS ONLY***