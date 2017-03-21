WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HD1 bar at the stadium

HD1 bar at the stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:19 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14577
Location: Overlooking the Canal
*******EXCLUSIVE NEWS********

Starting this Friday v Leeds Rhinos, the HD1 bar at the stadium will be admittance for HGSA members ONLY !!

All our members can gain access to this exclusive bar which will be open pre-match from 6pm and post-match till 11pm, with a yet to be confirmed after match guest.

Come and enjoy a drink without having to endure the Ropewalk queue seconds from the turnstiles.

Accompanying children will be admitted free of charge as long as the adult is a member (16 and under only)

Memberships can be bought at the venue on the night for £5 meaning your friends and family can enjoy a drink with you too (as well as all the other benefits of membership) if they sign up.

Thank You and see you all hopefully on Friday

***PLEASE NOT ADMITTANCE WILL BE FOR HGSA MEMBERS ONLY***
Re: HD1 bar at the stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:55 pm
hxgiant

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 65
Excellent news where is it? And more importantly what beer is it serving?

Re: HD1 bar at the stadium

Post Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:09 pm
GIANT DAZ
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14577
Location: Overlooking the Canal
It's next door to the leisure centre, there was a hope there would be some real ale on but not sure if that 's happening now, certainly not this week. Not sure what they have on but i will see if i can find out.
Re: HD1 bar at the stadium

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 4:27 pm
Run leroy , run !
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1295
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
Great idea.

What 'proof' of membership is required please ?

And kids ok too?
Re: HD1 bar at the stadium

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:37 pm
H.G.S.A
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:06 pm
Posts: 2
Run leroy , run ! wrote:
Great idea.

What 'proof' of membership is required please ?

And kids ok too?


There will be a list of paid up members, names will be checked against that for now, and yes kids 16 and under will be allowed in with an adult member.

Re: HD1 bar at the stadium

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:24 pm
hxgiant

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 65
Well done for getting something going it's been needed for 10 years! Hope you can get some decent beer on ( unlike the rest of the stadium ) if so it will be a winner and should help the club

Re: HD1 bar at the stadium

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 6:32 pm
H.G.S.A
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:06 pm
Posts: 2
Thanks, It's on a use it or lose it basis though so it's upto the fans/members to make it a success now

