Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:11 pm
Micky the Pikey
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Posts: 17
Location: Caravan
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds........................Batley by 4
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams..............................Dews by 2
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique...............Toulose by 6
Hull KR vs Halifax....................................................Hull KR by 20
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets.........................Broncos by 12
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles...............................Lions by 8

BONUS........Ryan

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 3:30 pm
DrFeelgood
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 523
Location: Rossendale
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds Batley by 12
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams Bulls by 14
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique Fev by 10
Hull KR vs Halifax KR by 18
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets London by 22
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles Eagles by 6

Bonus: Ross Oakes
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:55 pm
jayb
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 03, 2011 3:58 pm
Posts: 161
Location: 37.2350° N, 115.8111° W
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds........................Batley by 14
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams............................. Bulls by 15
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique...............Toulouse by 12
Hull KR vs Halifax....................................................Hull KR by 30
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets.........................Broncos by 22
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles...............................Sheffield by 7

Bonus...............Ross Oakes

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 11:53 am
Bent&Bongser
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 918
Batley v Oldham, Batley by 10.
Bradford v Dewsbury, Bradford by 20
Fev v Toulouse, Fev by 12
Hull KR v Halifax, KR by 22
London v Rochdale.London by 18
Swinton v Sheff, Swinton to be a Draw



Bonus = Ryan.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:22 pm
Jimmy 4 Bradford
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:01 pm
Posts: 190
Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham RL - Batley by 18
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams - Bulls by 14
Fev Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique - Fev by 2
Hull KR vs Halifax - KR by 16
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets - London by 12
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles - Sheffield by 12

Bonus - Murray

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:24 pm
Jimmy 4 Bradford
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:01 pm
Posts: 190
Hope I can be entered in this week. I no I've missed deadline but only just

Will have to start doing them early in week
c}