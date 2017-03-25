Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds........................Batley by 4
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams..............................Dews by 2
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique...............Toulose by 6
Hull KR vs Halifax....................................................Hull KR by 20
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets.........................Broncos by 12
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles...............................Lions by 8
BONUS........Ryan
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams..............................Dews by 2
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique...............Toulose by 6
Hull KR vs Halifax....................................................Hull KR by 20
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets.........................Broncos by 12
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles...............................Lions by 8
BONUS........Ryan