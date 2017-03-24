Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds - Batley by 14

Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams - Bradford by 28

Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique - Fev by 14

Hull KR vs Halifax - Hull KR by 18

London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets - London by 8

Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles - Swinton by 6



BONUS Who will be the first person from either side to score in our game on Sunday? Caro