Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:08 pm
zapperbull






Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds, Bulldogs by 12
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams, Bradford by 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique, Rovers by 2
Hull KR vs Halifax, KR by 22
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets, Draw
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles, Swinton by 12

BONUS Who will be the first person from either side to score in our game on Sunday? Ryan


Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:50 am
jackmac452





Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds..............Batley by 8
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams.....................Bulls by 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique......Fev by 6
Hull KR vs Halifax...........................................HKR by 28
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets................London by 22
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles.....................Swinton by 14

Bonus...Thomas



Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:11 am
Bullseye






Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds Batley by 20
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams - Bradford by 6
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique - Fev by 14
Hull KR vs Halifax - Kr by 26
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets - London by 24
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles Swinton by 4

Bonus Ross Oakes


Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:25 am
tackler thommo






Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds Batley by 12
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams Bulls by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique Fev by 12
Hull KR vs Halifax Hull by 16
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets London by 16
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles Swinton by 8

BONUS Who will be the first person from either side to score in our game on Sunday? Oakes


Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:32 pm
tigertot






Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds........................Batley by 14
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams..............................Bulls by 28
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique..............Fev by 12
Hull KR vs Halifax......................................................Hull KR by 24
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets.........................London by 22
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles...............................Sheffield by 8

BONUS........Brett Iti


Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:29 pm
Bullnorthern





Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds - Batley by 16
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams - Bradford by 14
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique - Fev by 12
Hull KR vs Halifax - Rovers by 24
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets - London by 18
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles - Swindon by 8

Bonus - Thomas

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:57 am
BD20Cougar




Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds.. Batley by 13
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams..Bradford by 20
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse ..Fev by 10
Hull KR vs Halifax.. KR by 20
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets..London by 8
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles..Swinton by 4
Bonus- Ethan Ryan

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:41 pm
HamsterChops






Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds = Batley by 4
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams = Bradford by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique = Fev by 16
Hull KR vs Halifax = KR by 22
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets = London by 10
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles = Swinton by 1

BONUS Who will be the first person from either side to score in our game on Sunday? Paul Sykes

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 7

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:45 pm
SLPTom



Batley Bulldogs vs Oldham Roughyeds Batley + 18
Bradford Bulls vs Dewsbury Rams Bulls + 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Toulouse Olympique Fev + 8
Hull KR vs Halifax KR + 20
London Broncos vs Rochdale Hornets London +16
Swinton Lions vs Sheffield Eagles Sheffield + 10

BONUS Who will be the first person from either side to score in our game on Sunday? Ethan Ryan
c}